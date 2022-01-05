Andover’s Maddie Rooney, the starting gold-medalist goaltender from four years ago, is back for the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team. Team USA will compete in February at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.
Of the 23 players on the roster, 15 have prior Olympic experience, including Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, Calif., 2018), Megan Bozek (Buffalo Grove, Ill., 2014), Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights, Minn., 2018), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth, Minn., 2018), Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass., 2014), Alex Cavallini (Delafield, Wis., 2018), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill., 2018, 2014), Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wis., 2018, 2014), Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colo., 2018), Megan Keller (Farmington, Mich., 2018), Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wis., 2018, 2014), Hilary Knight, (Sun Valley, Idaho, 2018, 2014, 2010), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minn., 2018), Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minn., 2018, 2014) and Rooney.
“Naming an Olympic team is always a momentous occasion, and we’re thrilled to take this next step on our journey,” said Katie Million, general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team. “The players have consistently worked hard and battled through adversity in the last three months, and we’re confident in the talent and energy they bring to the ice as we look to take home gold in Beijing.”
“We’ve worked through a comprehensive evaluation process that has led us to this 23-player roster,” said Joel Johnson, head coach of the team. “This team has great veteran leadership, in combination with an infusion of younger talent. The skill, focus and energy they bring to the ice will serve us well as we head to Beijing with our sights set on bringing home gold.”
The team includes eight first-time Olympians in Jesse Compher (Northbrook, Ill.), Jincy Dunne (O’Fallon, Mo.), Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Ill.), Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.), Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.), Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.), Hayley Scamurra (Getzville, N.Y.) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn.).
Hilary Knight has now been named to four Olympic women’s ice hockey teams, joining Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only American women in USA hockey history to accomplish that feat. Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein have now made three Olympic teams.
The team showcases a strong mix of veteran experience and youth, ranging in age from 19 (Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy) to 32 (Hilary Knight). The average age of Team USA is 25.9 years old.
All 23 athletes have either played, currently play or are committed to play NCAA hockey, with the University of Minnesota leading the way with eight representatives. The University of Wisconsin has connection to four athletes, while Boston College has three, Northeastern University two, and one each for Boston University, Clarkson University, Lindenwood University, Ohio State University and University of Minnesota Duluth.
Visit teamusa.usahockey.com for the full roster.
The announcement came during the second intermission of the NHL’s Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis and was showcased live on TNT. The U.S. heads into Beijing as the defending gold medalist after having defeated Canada, 3-2, in a shootout in the gold-medal game of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Of the 15 players on the roster with Olympic experience, all but Megan Bozek and Alex Carpenter were part of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team. Team USA has medaled in every Olympic Game since women’s hockey was introduced to the Olympic program in 1998, including two gold medals (1998, 2018), three silver medals (2002, 2010, 2014) and one bronze medal (2006).
The U.S. opens Olympic competition against Finland in group play on Feb. 3. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. local time and 7:10 a.m. in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.