Those looking for ideas for home improvements can attend the North Suburban Home Show Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Andover YMCA Community Center, 15200 Hanson Blvd.
There will be opportunities to talk to an architect, visit exhibitors and consult home remodeling experts throughout the day.
Bring questions to ask an architect during a free 20-minute consultation service designed to help homeowners bring their ideas to life.
More than 100 exhibitors be at the home show, with knowledge of siding, roofing, windows, landscaping, energy efficiency and new products and services.
Guests can participate in a do-it-yourself workshop and enjoy activities for kids, free popcorn and door prizes.
The cities of Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids are sponsoring “Resource Row,” an opportunity for residents to interact with representatives from various city and county departments, including city building departments, forestry, crime prevention and others.
The North Suburban Home Show is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to the event to benefit the ACBC Food Shelf. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
