Over 80 students from Anoka Middle School for the Arts Theater will transport Anoka to a world of pure imagination with their production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” from April 14-23.

The musical, based on Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” follows an impoverished boy named Charlie Bucket who wins a golden ticket to tour the mysterious and marvelous Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory with his fellow tour members: Veruca Salt, Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, and Mike Teavee. Along the way, they encounter marvelous sights and tastes, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and a chocolate river. But each stop proves to be a test, as only one can go on to win the Wonka prize.

