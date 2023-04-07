Over 80 students from Anoka Middle School for the Arts Theater will transport Anoka to a world of pure imagination with their production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” from April 14-23.
The musical, based on Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” follows an impoverished boy named Charlie Bucket who wins a golden ticket to tour the mysterious and marvelous Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory with his fellow tour members: Veruca Salt, Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, and Mike Teavee. Along the way, they encounter marvelous sights and tastes, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and a chocolate river. But each stop proves to be a test, as only one can go on to win the Wonka prize.
“As a director, this production of ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ holds a special place in my heart,” said Adam Blumberg, director of AMSA Theater. “It’s the largest cast I have directed, with nearly 50 student performers on stage and over 30 student crew members behind the scenes. It is remarkable to see all of our students working together, problem-solving, and expressing themselves in such a positive way.
“This musical is not only entertaining, it carries a powerful message about the importance of good character, kindness, empathy, and hard work over greed, selfishness, and lack of discipline. It’s an inspiring message told in such an imaginative way by our amazing student cast and crew.”
Performances will be held at Anoka Middle School for the Arts, 1523 Fifth Ave., Anoka, in the Fred Moore Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit amsa.booktix.com.
