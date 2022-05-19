Two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday, May 17, that resulted in the death of an adult female passenger and injured an adult male and adult female driver.
At 7:52 p.m. Tuesday evening, Ramsey police officers and firefighters, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Allina Paramedics responded to the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest and Sunfish Lake Boulevard Northwest in Ramsey to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, early indications show that a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest when it collided with a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling southbound on Sunfish Lake Boulevard Northwest.
The adult male driver of the Camry was transported to a nearby hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition. The adult female driver of the Grand Cherokee was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult female passenger in the Grand Cherokee was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The Minnesota State Patrol is at the scene assisting investigators with reconstruction of the crash, which occurred during rain.
The crash incident is under investigation by the Ramsey Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.