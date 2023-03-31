IMG_0602.JPG

The Anoka-Ramsey Community College Theatre Department puts on the comedy “Be More Chill” April 14-15 and 20-22. Performances are free to the public.

 Photo by Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Theatre Department will take to the stage to present “Be More Chill,” starting April 14. The production is by Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz and based on the novel by Ned Vizzini. The show will be directed by Lisa Weaver, theatre department faculty member at Anoka-Ramsey.

Performances are April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, all at 7:30 p.m.

