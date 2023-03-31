Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Theatre Department will take to the stage to present “Be More Chill,” starting April 14. The production is by Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz and based on the novel by Ned Vizzini. The show will be directed by Lisa Weaver, theatre department faculty member at Anoka-Ramsey.
Performances are April 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, all at 7:30 p.m.
“More than survive.” That’s all Jeremy Heere wants out of high school. But looking up from the bottom of the social ladder, there’s little hope for the uncool Jeremy. But what if there was an easy way to change all that? Enter the SQUIP, a Japanese nanocomputer in the form of an easy-to-swallow pill. The SQUIP will implant itself in your brain and tell you what to wear, what to say, and how to act to achieve ultimate coolness. Seems like an easy choice, right? But when things with the SQUIP take an unexpected, darker turn, is Jeremy willing to lose his best friend, his crush, his classmates, and the whole world, all in an effort to be more chill? Set to a hot pop-rock score by Joe Iconis, “Be More Chill” is a hilarious sci-fi tale of high school and one boy’s quest to fit in.
Cast members include Maddie Ronning (stage manager), Andrew Green (Jeremy), Sophia Collova (Christine), Thomas Wilkinson (Michael), Josh Orcutt (Jake), Nathan Pahan (Rich), Mary Charmoli (Chloe), April Mengelkoch (Brooke), Larissa Tollefson (Jenna), Rex Wheeler (Jeremy’s Dad), Tia Mitchell (Ms. Reyes), Quin McConkey (Scary Stockboy), Alonso Alley (The Squip), and ensemble Elmert Robert, Anna Tran and Rebekah Sheih.
Performances are free and open to the public at the ARCC Performing Arts Center, 11200 Mississippi Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids. For ticket information, visit www.ARCCtheatre.com.
