Nine area schools have recognized top student-athletes in the annual Athena Awards program. The Athena Award is given to “one senior female athlete from each participating school who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports.”

Minneapolis Athena Awards recipients will be recognized at a banquet May 5.

