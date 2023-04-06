Nine area schools have recognized top student-athletes in the annual Athena Awards program. The Athena Award is given to “one senior female athlete from each participating school who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports.”
Minneapolis Athena Awards recipients will be recognized at a banquet May 5.
Ella Boerger, Andover
Athletic awards: Nine combined varsity letters in hockey, tennis and golf. In hockey, a total of four conference, four section and two state awards.
Top sports accomplishments: Ms. Hockey Award in 2023; went to four straight Class AA girls high school state championship games, winning two state championships; and a three-sport athlete (grades 9-12), as captain for two years in each sport (hockey, tennis and golf).
Favorite memory: My favorite hockey memory is playing pond hockey on our backyard rink with my brother and his friends. There were usually a few kids out there every day and sometimes pretty large groups. Many times I was the only girl, but my brother and his friends always made me feel welcome. We always had a campfire with food, snacks and Gatorade.
School/community activities: Jr. Huskies Girls’ youth hockey on-ice instructor (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23); speaker at Andover Youth Hockey Association Academic Banquet (2022); Andover Youth Hockey shooting clinic fundraiser for Minnesota Wild Special Hockey Team — raised over $1,200 (2022); and Sophie’s Squad volunteer (2023).
Scholastic achievements: National Honor Society; Academic All-State Andover Girls High School Tennis; Academic All-State Andover Girls High School Hockey; and Spanish Club lettered.
Future: Planning to attend and play hockey for the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, in the fall of 2023.
Brooklyn Jones, Anoka
Athletic awards: Softball — two-time captain, three conference and section awards, and state award.
Top sports accomplishments: Breaking school home run record junior year; being a two-time captain; and Anoka softball MVP four times.
Off-field trait: I love all sports and being artistic. I love painting landscapes and drawing in my free time.
School/community activities: Volunteered with younger level softball players sharing my talents at camps.
Scholastic achievements: Consistently on honor roll.
Future: Softball scholarship at the University of Minnesota, majoring in sports medicine.
Kendall Stadden, Blaine
Athletic awards: Seven combined varsity letters in soccer, football and track and field. In soccer: four conference and section awards, and three state awards.
Top sports accomplishments: holding school records for both goals scored in a career and points (goals and assists) in career; holding school record for PAT percentage (2022, football, 100%); and Metro Player of the Year 2022 (soccer).
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was being named the MVP after my senior season All-American game.
School/community activities: Bleacher Captain, volunteer and Bible study groups.
Scholastic achievements: Academic All-State.
Future: soccer scholarship at the University of Minnesota, majoring in business marketing.
Lilah Bergen, Columbia Heights
Athletic awards: Fifteen combined letters and eight conference awards between volleyball, basketball and track and field, as well as being a multi-time captain in each.
Top sports accomplishments: Hit 1,000 points for basketball junior year; captain of all three sports junior and senior year; and volleyball season-high 109 kills, 68 aces, 61 blocks and 54 digs.
Unique trait: One unique thing about me is I love plants. In my room I probably have over 20 house plants and succulents combined.
School/community activities: Link Crew, Social Justice Club, Lady Leadership Club, Prom committee.
Scholastic achievements: National Honors Society.
Future: Majoring in biology at a university (undecided).
Kennedy Martinson, Coon Rapids
Athletic awards: Five varsity letters in track and field, one in diving. In track and field: seven conference, six section and four state awards.
Top sports accomplishments: School record in 100 hurdles; broke the pole vault record which had been standing for 11 years; and taking first at sections of my junior year in all three of my events.
Favorite memory: My favorite sports memory was when I did my first giant at a club gymnastics meet and all my teammates came running to surround me in a huge hug.
School/community activities: Girl Scouts.
Scholastic achievements: Lettered in National Honors Society; received Academic All-State for two (and hopefully three) years; and on the highest honor roll at CRHS.
Future: Track and field and academic scholarship at the University of Minnesota, majoring in psychology.
Amayramy Ruiz Barrios, Fridley
Athletic awards: Sixteen combined letters and six conference awards between cross-country, dance, track and field, and soccer.
Top sports accomplishments: Conference honorable mention in track and field; conference honorable mention in dance; and most valuable senior in soccer.
Favorite memory: My favorite sports memory is helping my teammates do their hair for dance competitions.
School/community activities: Vice president of Student Council; vice president of Minnesota Honors Society; blood drive; Feed My Starving Children; and Link Crew.
Scholastic achievements: Yale Book Award; MADT Senior Academic Award; Academic All-Conference Award — soccer and dance; and Full International Baccalaureate Candidate, 4.31 GPA.
Future: Majoring in biology at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Grace Brandt, Spring Lake Park
Athletic awards: Five varsity letters in both gymnastics and track and field, with a combined 11 section, seven conference and four state awards.
Top sports accomplishments: Three-time All-State Athlete in 2021 (gymnastics/track and field), second place in top 10 records list for Spring Lake Park High School in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and 4x100 relay; and first All-State gymnast in Spring Lake Park High School’s history.
Favorite memory: One of my earliest sports memories was in first grade — I would wake up very early for gymnastics competitions. I can distinctly remember shivering from being cold and the pain I would feel as my mom would braid my hair tightly so it would stay out of my face. The smell of hairspray reminds me of those early competition mornings even to this day.
School/community activities: I play the flute in my high school band; I am very involved at the Catholic Church of Saint Paul in Ham Lake; I have worked as a coach at Classic Gymnastics for four years; and I enjoy volunteering at Feed My Starving Children and have had my birthday party there every year since I was 10.
Scholastic achievements: National Honor Society Executive Council Member two years; Section 5AA All-Academic (gymnastics) five times; SLPHS Academic Letter Award Winner three times; and 4.0-plus GPA all four years of high school.
Future: I will be attending the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. on a track scholarship to major in biology with a pre-chiropractic concentration.
Madelyn Johnson, St. Francis
Athletic awards: Eleven varsity letters combined in soccer, basketball and strength/conditioning. In soccer: Seven conference awards and three state awards.
Top sports accomplishments: Being the first soccer team to go to state in St. Francis school history; achieving a five-year, 32-home game undefeated streak (2018-2022); and back-to-back Mississippi 8 Conference champions (2021, 2022).
Favorite memory: Winning section finals for soccer 8-1 to go to state.
School/community activities: Volunteering for church; Feed My Starving Children; and roadside cleanup.
Scholastic achievements: Academic All-Conference two times; and Excel Award Winner.
Future: Attend the University of Wisconsin River Falls to study animal science.
Molly Vance, Totino-Grace
Athletic awards: A combined 10 varsity letters in soccer, cross-country, and track and field. Two-time all-conference in soccer and track and field, eight section awards, and seven state awards.
Top sports accomplishments: Seventh in state 4x400 two years in a row (2021, 2022); Eagle Award senior year for high school; and co-ed 4x400 record holder at Totino-Grace.
Favorite memory: I remember being told by my coach in U9 soccer to take the “half chances” (take shots in front of the net), and I scored later that game. In soccer, track, and life it taught me to take chances even if it may not seem like the perfect opportunity because even though you may fail, you might also succeed!
School/community activities: Co-founder of the Environmental Club, Math Team captain, DECA Officer, and student minister.
Scholastic achievements: National Honors Society, A Honor Roll (2021, 2022, 2023), Academic Recognition Award, and Murphy Scholars program.
Future: Undecided.
