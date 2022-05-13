The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View, Centennial and Ham Lake fire departments responded to a grass fire that burned approximately 84 acres Saturday, May 7, near the 104 block of Vermillion Circle Northeast in Blaine. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also responded to the fire by providing aerial support with coordinated drops from four fixed wing Air Boss airplanes and one helicopter.
The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department battled a large grass fire in Blaine Saturday, May 7, that burned approximately 84 acres.
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, SBM firefighters were dispatched to a report of a grass fire in the 104 block of Vermillion Circle Northeast in Blaine near Sanctuary South Park. Upon arrival, fire chiefs on duty observed a large smoke column coming from the area and quickly called for additional crews from Centennial and Ham Lake fire departments and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, according to a press release from the SBM Fire Department.
During the response, crews found a quick spreading grass fire growing due to high finds and dry conditions. The grass fire was heading into swamps and undeveloped areas around the Victory Links Golf Course, Blaine City Hall and residential areas.
According to the SBM Fire Department, firefighters had a significant disadvantage due to the high winds so the Minnesota DNR called for aerial support from around the state. In total, four fixed wing Air Boss airplanes and one helicopter. The DNR also had multiple engines and vehicles on scene from its cases in Bloomington, Brainerd, Carlos Avery, St. Cloud and Stillwater.
Blaine Emergency Management set up a unified command post near Blaine City Hall. Crews from the city of Blaine, Blaine Police Department, SBM Fire Department and Minnesota DNR all worked together to mitigate the fire.
According to the SBM Fire Department, fire crews assisted with protecting nearby homes and buildings and the Minnesota DNR managed the aerial support with coordinated drops. Blaine police officers assisted with evacuating Victory Links Golf Course and closed off nearby road to local traffic.
Andover, Coon Rapids and Fridley fire departments provided mutual aid and responded to calls in Blaine, Mounds View and Spring Lake Park during the fire.
According to the SBM Fire Department, it took five hours to get the fire under control. In total, approximately 84 acres were burned, but no structures were lost.
The fire remains under investigation by the SBM Fire Department and state investigators.
