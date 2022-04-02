A 20-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for killing a 19-year-old man in 2020.
Vaughn Jarod Coklas, of Andover, was sentenced March 17 to 216 months in prison for second-degree unintentional murder. He has credit for 477 days already served.
The sentence is an aggravated departure from sentencing guidelines, which Judge Melissa Saterbak attributed to Coklas shooting the victim in a busy parking lot, so bystanders could have been injured or witnessed the attack.
In Minnesota, people convicted with crimes must serve at least two-thirds of their sentences with the opportunity for one-third of the sentence to be served as supervised release.
The victim was identified as Staveonte El Brown.
According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police responded to a shooting at Cub Foods, 2050 Northdale Blvd. NW, at 4:37 p.m. Nov. 23, 2020.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Witnesses pointed to Coklas, who was fleeing the scene.
Bystanders told police they saw the victim get out of a vehicle and into Coklas’ vehicle before a fight broke out.
The two men separated themselves from each other after the fight continued into the parking lot, according to the complaint.
The victim picked up some money that fell on the ground.
A witness told police Coklas shot El Brown while he was picking up the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.