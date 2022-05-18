Two people in a vehicle were killed in a crash late Wednesday night, including a driver who fled police in Coon Rapids.
At approximately 11:37 p.m. a Coon Rapids police officer attempted to stop a 2000 Buick LeSabre on Hanson Boulevard near Gateway Drive NW in Coon Rapids, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The adult male driving the Buick fled police and there was a short pursuit, which was called off by Coon Rapids police when the vehicle entered Anoka. About a mile after Coon Rapids police completely disengaged, the fleeing vehicle was involved in a crash on Main Street, near Ferry Street in Anoka, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was killed in the crash. An adult male passenger in the fleeing vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The names of the two men killed in the crash have not yet been released.
A man driving a 2006 Dodge Ram that was also involved in the crash had minor injuries and was released at the scene.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene to assist with a reconstruction of the fatal crash, which is under investigation by the Anoka Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.