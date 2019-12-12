Centennial advanced to state from the 5AAAA section last season as the second seed, defeating third-seeded Roseville and fourth-seeded Spring Lake Park in the semifinals and final.
The Cougars ended up finishing third overall at state, and they come into 2019-20 ranked ninth in Class 4A.
Junior guard Jodi Anderson and senior guard Grace G. Johnson are the top returns for Centennial, but they did graduate some other top scorers from a year ago.
Anderson had 373 points, and Johnson had 155 points.
Taylor McAulay (568 points), Sarah Lavell (281 points), Mady Sanders (163 points) amd Cate Flynn (112 points) all graduated.
Roseville returns Valparaiso recruit Jayda Johnston (376 points), junior center Tamia Ugass (280 points), junior forward Rai’janee Meadows (167 points) and senior forward Josie Haug (101 points).
Kaylee Nelson (227 points) and Jada Hood (206 points) both graduated.
Spring Lake Park brings back junior forward Madi Ngene (345 points), senior guard Joelle Talso (312 points), sophomore guard Averi Dunbar (206 points), senior forward Ashlea Nienow (134 points) and senior forward Taryn Richard (141 points).
Jocelyn Talso (255 points) graduated.
Park Center returns its entire roster and comes in to the season ranked fourth with three wins over top-10 teams already.
Junior forward Adalia McKenzie led the Pirates with 782 points. Junior forward T’Naye Griffin (348 points), senior guard Lauren Frost (372 points), senior guard Aaliyah Ragulen (261 points) and senior guard Kayla Cox (165 points) were also key offensively.
