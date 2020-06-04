COVID-19 changes commencement for District 196 class of 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 unprecedented and affected all facets of society – including celebrations like high school graduations.
On May 8, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials issued guidance saying that indoor graduation and outdoor ceremonies at football stadiums are not allowed due to COVID-19. School districts have been encouraged to move to online ceremonies.
During the last few weeks of May, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District high schools have honored achievements of graduating seniors including those receiving scholarships, academic awards, joining the military and others virtually through videos and social media posts.
The District 196 Transportation Department also got creative with recognizing the graduates by arranging some buses to spell out “2020.” The district shared an aerial image of the arranged buses on Facebook and Twitter June 2.
In mid-May, District 196 announced plans to offer socially distanced graduation ceremonies.
District 196 said in a news release it will offer a three-part optional experience beginning with individual diploma cover presentation and photo opportunities at each school in the days leading up to and after graduation. On graduation day at each school, there will be a parade of graduates in separate vehicles held a few hours before graduation. Shortly after the parades, at the scheduled graduation times, commencement ceremony videos will premiere online recognizing members of the Class of 2020 at Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, and the School of Environmental Studies.
The commencement ceremony videos will premiere on the District 196 YouTube channel and other sites on the following dates and times:
• Thursday, June 4, 7 p.m. – School of Environmental Studies
• Friday, June 5, 7 p.m. – Rosemount High School
• Saturday, June 6 – Eagan High School (2:20 p.m.), Apple Valley High School (6 p.m.) and Eastview High School (7 p.m.)
Eagan Television is working with the school districts to televise graduations. Eagan TV will also stream live the graduation car processions at Eagan and Eastview high schools and SES.
The schools have also produced graduation videos that Eagan TV will play back after the processions that include the traditional speeches and naming the graduates. All events and videos can be seen on Eagan TV Comcast Channel 859 (HD), 20 (SD) or at www.eagan-tv.com and will also be available as Video on Demand, according to a news release.
The Eagan TV schedule is as follows:
Thursday, June 4
5:30 p.m. – School of Environmental Studies car procession
7 p.m. – School of Environmental Studies graduation video playback
Friday June 5
5:30 p.m. – Burnsville High School graduation video playback
Saturday June 6
12:30 p.m. – Eagan High School car procession
2:20 p.m. – Eagan High School graduation video playback
4:30 p.m. – Eastview High School car procession
7 p.m. – Eastview High School graduation video playback
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
