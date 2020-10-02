Jeff Selvog’s A-1 Tire Service shop is making a big move.
Selvog’s shop in Stacy has been providing tire service to customers since 2008. But recently Selvog has been working on expanding the shop seven times the size — a whopping 20,000-square-foot facility — and transplanting it to 5550 County Highway 17, North Branch, across from the Tesoro gas station on County Road 17. The construction is expected to be completed by December and open in late January or early February.
“Right now, we got to work on all the semi-trucks outside my shop, because it’s not big enough,” Selvog said, explaining the new location would be large enough to house semi-trucks in the shop for service — especially important during the wintertime.
On Friday, Sept. 25, Nate Wilner, the vice president of First State Bank of Wyoming; Rick, Steve and Matt Kramer of Kramer Mechanical; Troy Haug and John Plasek of Haug Construction; and members of Lent Township Planning and Zoning Committee all gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark A-1 Tire Service’s first day of construction at its new facility.
Selvog began operating his tire shop in 2004 at his house in Pine City. In 2008, he opened his A-1 Tire Service shop in Stacy, and business has been thriving since, even during the coronavirus pandemic, he said. It was time to expand his business when he discovered a more fitting location and service area in North Branch, he said.
“We’ve got a very large customer base,” Selvog said. “So even with the COVID-19, it really didn’t affect us much. We slowed down a bit in some car tire stuff, but we’ve got a lot of customers, so we’re kind of resilient.”
The new facility’s design has been “thought out meticulously” to run more efficiently, Selvog said.
“It’s just going to be more user friendly for the customer,” Selvog said. “We’re going to have a nicer waiting area for the customer — a little more inviting. And it’ll be a lot more user friendly for the employees as well.”
The new location will provide additional mechanical services such as brakes, shocks, suspension, alignments and oil change. The shop will continue to service a variety of vehicles such as ATVs, cars, pickups and more, also offer roadside assistance, Selvog said.
“We have six mobile service trucks where we can dispatch,” Selvog added. “Let’s say you have a blowout on the highway; we can come out to you and fix you up on the side of the road.”
Selvog said he’s looking to hire three more employees to work at the new facility — possibly more in the foreseeable future, he said.
“We’re happy to move to the new facility and move into the new town and provide a great service … for the local community,” Selvog continued. “Customers are excited, because right now they’re having a hard time maneuvering in my shop … and this way we’ll be able to be more efficient. Efficiency is huge. Time is money.”
