Planning commission voted 3-3 on the measure, but council followed staff recommendation to approve - but with some stipulations
The Richfield City Council has approved an 80-unit, five-story mixed-use apartment building for construction near 66th Street and Nicollet Avenue, despite the Planning Commission’s recommendation to reject the proposal.
At its Jan. 11 meeting, the council unanimously approved a planned unit development, final development plan and conditional use permit for the project, located at 101 66th St. E. The vote took place after about 30 minutes of discussion on the matter, which came to council after the Planning Commission voted 3-3 on the proposal in December, resulting in that panel’s recommendation to reject the project.
In addition to the apartments, the building will include 2,685 square feet of commercial space, with a commercial plaza oriented toward the northwest corner of the site, according to a city staff report. The building, the report adds, will have a “pedestrian emphasis” along 66th Street and ground-level patios with access to the street for first-floor residential units. Parking will be placed underground and in a surface lot behind building.
The staff report also describes the Planning Commission’s public hearing for the development plans, held Dec. 13.
“Six members of the public spoke in opposition to the project. Those speakers expressed concerns over the project’s density and height, parking, screening of the building and driveway, noise from residents, noise, and odor from commercial tenants,” the report details.
The developer refined the plans following the Planning Commission meeting to try to address the concerns of the residents and the commissioners who voted against the request.
That included reducing the number of residential units from 82 to 80, adding more interior parking, removing one surface parking stall for additional setback and buffer from 1st Avenue, and refining bicycle parking spaces to exceed the city’s newly adopted bicycle parking standards.
Vehicle access will be provided via two driveways, one each on Stevens Avenue and 1st Avenue. The driveway exiting onto Stevens Avenue is limited to residential traffic and includes a bump-out to discourage southbound exits, according to the staff report.
Landscaping, fencing, and a “green area” will serve as a buffer and screening for the properties to the south, the report specifies.
Before the council voted to green-light the project, Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary proposed two amendments, which were unanimously approved by the council.
The first amendment added a condition that the developer include a continuous fence of 6 feet in height along the property line bordering 6616 Stevens Ave., S., with the consent and cooperation of the owner of that property. In addition, shrubs would need to be replaced with plants that are similar to those on the developer’s property.
The second amendment formalized a commitment made by the developer regarding solar power generation on the property across the street. The amendment would require the developer to cooperate with the property owner of 112 E. 66th St. in order to mitigate any reduction in the solar power generation capacity at that site. The construction of the project could cause some shading of solar panels on the building across the street.
While the council eventually approved the project with the amendments, it was the clarifications by Acting Community Development Director Melissa Poehlman that allowed for the development of the amendments.
Oleary asked Poehlman at the outset of the meeting what would happen if the council denied the project.
“The applicant would be able to request a rezoning,” Poehlman said. She emphasized that the request for a rezone would allow the developer to propose a project that could be larger than what was being proposed.
“If the (planned unit development) is not approved, the developer would likely request that the property be rezoned to a straight zoning district, not a planned unit development,” Poehlman said. “What that would mean is perhaps they would request that the neighborhood be rezoned to a mixed use neighborhood district. That allows up to an eight-story building ... so long as you can (get enough parking),” she added.
The councilmembers also discussed a previous, smaller project that was planned for the site, but that project was scrapped because the developer decided it wouldn’t be economically feasible due to its small size.
When Councilmember Ben Whalen asked about that previous project proposal, Poehlman said, “It is very difficult to get a smaller building – a building around 38 to 40 units – it’s very difficult to get those to ‘pencil out,’” she said.
In addition to the project size issues, the councilmembers talked about screening issues, parking, traffic, water pressure needs, commercial businesses that could be placed at the ground level, and how the project would fit into the neighborhood.
“On balance, it’s a good thing,” Hayford Oleary said. “I think we should approve it. They have responded to our concerns ... and made real efforts to (consider) neighbor issues.”
Councilmember Mary Supple said she was “torn about this. ... It seems like it’s too big, but I understand the fiscal restraints. I appreciate that neighbors have spoken up.”
Councilmember Simon Trautmann observed, “That site has been unsightly for a number of years. We’ve got a couple of owners with ideas here. We’re not starting from zero.”
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said she had been on the fence about the project. “I’ve been going back and forth,” she said. “But I don’t see (a) better option than giving a (Planned Unit Development).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.