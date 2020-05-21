Thursday, May 21, 1970
• Robert Eddy was the class valedictorian and Julia Reuter was the class salutatorian.
• Glen Ertel was named the Sherburne County extension agent, replacing Enock Bjuge, who retired.
• The Sherburne County Fair was in danger of being discontinued. It’s fate was to be decided at a May 21 meeting of the county’s Ag Society. The fair had been experiencing low turnout since moving to Elk River.
• Sgt. Bruce Mitchell of Big Lake left from Oakland, California for a year’s tour in Vietnam.
• The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge celebrated its fifth anniversary. The number of visitors to the refuge has grown since its inception, with 25,000 people visiting in its fourth year, 1969.
• Mrs. Pat Bolen of Big Lake won a Magnovox stereo from Nelson’s Fairway Foods.
• Graduating girls of Big Lake were invited to come to the Towne & Lake Shoppe to register for a free Gay Gibson dress.
• Beck’s Big Lake Market had just received a shipment of fresh Hawaiian pineapples.
• Lannoye’s Big Lake Market has 6-packs of Grain Belt Beer non sale for 99 cents.
• 25 people attended the meeting of the Big Lake-Monticello Hospital Auxiliary at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake. Attendees planned the hospital’s fifth anniversary celebration.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
