• Big Lake hosted the seventh annual snowmobile races on Big Lake on Jan. 7, with 164 drivers entering 12 racing classes. • Lyle Smith was beginning his sixth year representing the Village of Big Lake and Big Lake Township on the Sherburne County Board.
• Northern States Power (NSP) and the University of Minnesota signed an agreement allowing the university to lease 320 of NSP land at Becker. Plans called for a half-acre plastic bubble to be erected, which would be used as a greenhouse to study the use of warm water from the power plant.
• The Lilian Naig building, immediately south of the post office, opened as a discount house featuring all kinds of items, including antiques and consignments.
• Tom Kane was sworn in as a new village councilman. Kane joined Mayor Cletus O’Dowd, and councilors Charlene Hayes, Steven Heath, and Jim Huston on the council.
• Paul Asher reminisced about his days as a fur trapper- including the day in 1941 that he got five beaver pelts along the Snake River north of Big Lake that netted him $230 on the fur market.
• Leo Gramsey had a 327-acre farm 3 1/2 miles northeast of Big Lake. There were 100 acres open to farming. He had 49 head of beef cattle. He grew hay and corn.
• Mrs. Lugene Judge, who resided in a local nursing home, shared how, as a former Big Lake teacher, made $32 a month at the beginning of her teaching career- $48 by the end of her career. Room and board was $2 a week. She married and later moved to a farm near Elk River, which she and her husband farmed for 56 years. She had high praise for the staff at the nursing home.
