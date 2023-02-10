Editor
Thursday, Feb. 8, 1973
• A new industrial building was being built on Highway 10 one mile east of Big Lake by R-J Industries. Remmele Engineering had plans to move into the facility.
• James Huston, vice president of Citizen’s Bank of Big Lake and a member of the Big Lake City Council, announced he would be leaving for a position at a bank in Canon Falls.
• Vikings linebacker Lonnie Warrick was the guest speaker at the annual father-son banquet at Saron Lutheran Church.
• The Big Lake Fire Department was called out to a fire at the Holiday station on Highway 10.
• 275 Girl Scouts from 13 troops from Big Lake, Becker, and Monticello participated in the “Thinking Day Rally” in the gymnasium at the Big Lake school.
• The Big Lake one-act play was “The American Dream” by Edward Albee.
•Wimpy the Clown was set to appear at Big Lake High School. He had performed at circuses, fairs, and every other kind of event across the globe.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
