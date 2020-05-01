• An agreement was reached in regards to teacher contracts in the Big Lake School District. The base salarie was set at $7,000 going to $10,024 in 12 steps. 

• A group from the Briarcrest Bible Institute in Canada visited Big Lake.

• The Division of Lands and Forestry planted 9,000 trees in the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.

• A&W Drive-In in Big Lake was open for the season.

• Big Lake Direct Service was the headquarters for all kinds of boat motors.

• Lannoye’s in Big Lake had on sale spare ribs for 39 cents per pound and young selected beef liver for 45 cents per pound. Butter was 69 cents per pound.

• The Big Lake American Legion smelt fry was set for the Municipal Hall. Cost was $1.25 per serving.

Compiled by Jeff Hage

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

