• An agreement was reached in regards to teacher contracts in the Big Lake School District. The base salarie was set at $7,000 going to $10,024 in 12 steps.
• A group from the Briarcrest Bible Institute in Canada visited Big Lake.
• The Division of Lands and Forestry planted 9,000 trees in the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.
• A&W Drive-In in Big Lake was open for the season.
• Big Lake Direct Service was the headquarters for all kinds of boat motors.
• Lannoye’s in Big Lake had on sale spare ribs for 39 cents per pound and young selected beef liver for 45 cents per pound. Butter was 69 cents per pound.
• The Big Lake American Legion smelt fry was set for the Municipal Hall. Cost was $1.25 per serving.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
