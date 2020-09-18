The city of Apple Valley is continuing to figure out how it will spend the nearly $4 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Apple Valley City Council received an update Sept. 10 on how the money has been used by the city and how it plans to spend it in the near future.
City Administrator Tom Lawell has previously said the state has mandated the all of the CARES Act dollars must be spent by Nov. 15. The money can be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures due to the public health emergency, were not accounted for in the most recently adopted budget and were incurred from March 1.
The city had to begin submitting monthly reports to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office beginning in September. The city is also trying to get clarity from the U.S. Department of Treasury on whether police salaries could be eligible for the CARES Act dollars because police costs have already been identified in the budget.
According to the presentation, the city has spent $129,271 (3 percent) as of Sept. 10 and committed and identified $830,046 (21 percent) in additional spending. Just over $3 million, or 76 percent of the city’s CARES Act dollars are uncommitted.
The dollars have been spent on
• personal protective equipment: $48,221.
• improving telework capabilities: $41,873
• public health expenses: $39,177.
The committed items for spending include:
• remaining telework: $90,952.
• business assistance program: $400,000.
• civic recreation online system: $31,000.
• Municipal Center front desk glass partition: $5,142.
Finance Director Ron Hedberg said city officials have identified additional items for potential future spending and will require City Council approval.
Staff plan to ask to spend money for:
• touchless faucets in park and fire facilities: $106,205.
• duct cleaning and sanitizing in multiple city buildings: $102,222.
• heating, ventilation and air conditioning sanitation with bi-polar ionization in multiple city buildings: $69,250.
• tall cubewall glass extensions for the Municipal Center and Community Center: $215,635.
– Patty Dexter
