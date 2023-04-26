I want to thank everyone who supported our senior center by coming to the breakfast fundraiser this past Sunday.  I also want to thank the hard-working senior center volunteers for their help with this event and also the Monticello Lions Club members who worked in the kitchen.  They served 283 people a delicious breakfast!  This was a fun event, and our next breakfast fundraiser will take place in October.

We have another fun event coming up soon.  People age 90+ will be honored at the senior center on Wednesday, May 17 beginning with a noon goulash dinner.  Then the special guests will be introduced.  We hope many people can attend this event and help us honor our guests.  The meal cost for those under age 90 is $5 and there is no charge for people age 90+.  Please sign up by May 15 and you can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.  If you know a Monticello resident who is age 90+ please let me know so we can invite them.  Thank you.

