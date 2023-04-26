I want to thank everyone who supported our senior center by coming to the breakfast fundraiser this past Sunday. I also want to thank the hard-working senior center volunteers for their help with this event and also the Monticello Lions Club members who worked in the kitchen. They served 283 people a delicious breakfast! This was a fun event, and our next breakfast fundraiser will take place in October.
We have another fun event coming up soon. People age 90+ will be honored at the senior center on Wednesday, May 17 beginning with a noon goulash dinner. Then the special guests will be introduced. We hope many people can attend this event and help us honor our guests. The meal cost for those under age 90 is $5 and there is no charge for people age 90+. Please sign up by May 15 and you can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000. If you know a Monticello resident who is age 90+ please let me know so we can invite them. Thank you.
If you have a hobby or collection that you could showcase, please consider participating in the Senior Hobby Day event that will be held on Thursday, May 18. Hundreds of elementary students will attend throughout the morning and afternoon. We need more older adults to display and/or demonstrate their hobbies or collections. Please, please give me a call at 763-295-2000 if you can help.
We appreciate nurse Ali’s help in providing blood pressure checks at our center. Ali, a nurse at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be here on Tuesday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this valuable service. You do not need to sign up in advance, just stop over.
You also do not need to sign up in advance to attend the next Book Club meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, May 10 starting at 9:30 a.m. The book, The Guest List, by Lucy Foley, will be discussed. Participants will also pick up the next book the group will be reading. The group is skillfully facilitated by Mary Micke. If you enjoy reading, please check out the Book Club.
The senior center Caregiver Support Group is also skillfully facilitated. If you’re helping an older adult in your life, you are a caregiver. Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard can help you get the support you need to sustain your ability to provide help and maintain your own life balance. The Caregiver Support Group will meet on Thursday, May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and caregivers of any age are welcome and encouraged to attend. You can also make a one-on-one appointment with Becky for individualized support, guidance, or advice. You can contact her at 612-804-0968 or b.allard@seniorcommunity.org This is a great service of Senior Community Services and we are lucky to have it at our center.
We are also lucky to have our Bible Study group up and running again. Thanks go to Manuel Madrid for facilitating this group, which meets on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The Bible Study group is non-denominational and people are encouraged to bring a Bible with them to class.
You can call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a defensive driving class. People age 55+ completing a class are eligible to receive a 10% auto insurance discount and the cost is $25. Four-hour refresher courses for those who have previously completed an eight-hour course will be held on May 10, June 7, and July19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call the center for more dates. Please drop off or mail payment, cash or check, to the center in advance. Checks are payable to the Monticello Senior Center. Class size is limited, and people must register in advance. Please note that refunds will not be given for no-shows.
Team Senior Center participated in the Chamber of Commerce’s Puzzle Palooza event held on April 15. Our team did not win the contest however I am very proud of them for participating. Thanks Janet Bromberg, Ken LaBau, Wayne LaBree, and Arlan Pocklington for giving it the old college try! Way to go Team Senior Center!
Marlo Samuelson was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Robert Thelen came in second place and Bill Lansing third. The last euchre tournament winner was Cheryl Thelen. Tom Wright came in second place and Dale Chamberlin third.
I want to close this week’s article with a shout-out to the six incredible Tax Aide volunteers for their amazing dedication in filing taxes for people of all ages. Thank you Barb, Dave, Kim, Larry, Steve, and Tom – you six ROCK! From February through mid-April they prepared and filed taxes for 520 households, isn’t that awesome? They each gave literally hundreds of hours of their time to help all those people. Amazing…
