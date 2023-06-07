Rush City High School’s graduating class of 2023 throws its mortar boards into the air at the end of its graduation ceremony, which was held Sunday, June 4 in the high school’s main gym.
Junior Adrianna Schoreder hands out programs before the Rush City graduation ceremonies begin.
Two new Rush City graduates in their blue robes — left, Celena Xiong and right, Justice Vang — celebrate with their family, many of whom brought masks featuring their favorite RC grads.
Tayla Nicole Lenzen shares a hug with Stefanie Folkema, a member of the Rush City Board of Education, while school superintendent Brent Stavig watches.
New Rush City grad Xander Drake Walsh shares a hug with Teri Umbreit, Vice-Chair of the Rush City Board of Education, after Walsh received his diploma.
Jaime Holmstrom leads the Rush City Wind Ensemble in a performance of “Russian Sailor’s Dance” during the graduation ceremony.
Who is that peering over Justice Vang’s shoulder, photobombing this photo?
Grace Folkema poses with two of her youngest fans after the ceremony ended.
Tony Daas poses for photos with his family following the graduation ceremony.
Co-valedictorian Veronica Hemming was joined by Madison Jeske and Kayden LaMont in a talk about the past, present and future of Rush City’s graduating class of 2023
Co-valedictorians Madison Jeske was joined by Veronica Hemming and Kayden LaMont in a talk about the past, present and future of Rush City’s graduating class of 2023
Co-valedictorian Kayden Lamont was joined by Veronica Hemming and Madison Jeske in a talk about the past, present and future of Rush City’s graduating class of 2023
Any thoughts as to which Rush City High School graduate this might be?
Here are photos from Rush City High School's 2023 Graduation Ceremony.
The event was held in the Rush City High School gym on Sunday, June 4.
