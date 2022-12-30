Park Center senior Rodiat Adeduntan defeats Centennial's Jaden Ruegsegger 10-6 in the 126-pound semifinals March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Adeduntan advanced to 120-pound final in the first MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament.
Park Center senior Braeden Carrington celebrates after a slam dunk in the second half March 24 in the Class 4A state semifinals against Eastview at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena. Carrington, a future Golden Gopher, finished with 13 points to lead the Pirates in the win.
Park Center boys basketball celebrates a state championship with the student section March 26 in the Class 4A state final against Wayzata at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena. This was the first state boys basketball title in school history.
Champlin Park junior Richlu Tudee wins the boys 100 meter dash at the MSHSL state track & field meet Saturday, June 11. He ended up with three gold medals in total, coming in the 200 meter dash and 4x100 relay.
Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson attempts to turn Wayzata's Maddie Alexander in the 100-pound third-place match March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Hermanson fell 7-1 and ended up fourth in the first ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament.
Park Center senior Rodiat Adeduntan and Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson competed in the first ever MSHSL sanctioned girls wrestling competition at the Xcel Energy Center on March 5th. Adeduntan finished second in the 126 pound division while Hermanson was fourth in the 100 pound class.
The Park Center boys basketball team won their first ever Class 4A state title against Wayzata on March 26, defeating the Trojans 58-53. The Pirates were led by senior guard Braden Carrington (4), who was named Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball.
Armstrong junior Noah Breker captured the Class 3A boys 3200 meter run title at the MSHSL state track & field meet on June 9. In addition to excelling on the track, Breker was named the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in Cross Country in January. In the fall, he signed his letter of intent to run at the University of North Carolina.
The Champlin Park track & field team picked up four gold medals at the 20200 MSHSL state track and field meet. Junior Richlu Tudee won the boys’ 100 and 200 meter dashes and was on the Rebels’ 4x100 meter relay team that won gold. Alvin Thomas, Lorenzo Andrews and Emmit Tutt were also on the relay. Senior Adison Kapitzke won the girls shot put.
Cooper senior Jaxon Howard was the highest rated recruit (and still is) in his class when he committed to LSU in July. The four-star edge rusher had over 60 Division I offers. His father, Willie, played at Stanford on the defensive line and was a second round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2001. Howard will graduate early from Cooper and will enroll at LSU in January.
The Champlin Park LoGators competed in their seventh-straight Minnesota Baseball Association Class B State tournament this summer. The LoGators reached the championship for the first time ever, facing the Rochester Royals. The two teams played a 12-inning thriller that ended 4-3 to the Royals.
After losing to district rivals Cooper twice in the 2021 football season, including in the Section 5AAAAA final, the Falcons got their revenge in 2022, defeating the Hawks twice on their way to capturing the section title for the first time since 2003. Armstrong dominated both matchups, winning in the regular season 63-7 and 42-7 in the playoffs.
Champlin Park football went winless in 2021 and lost their annual trophy to rivals Anoka in the process. Since 2003, the Rebels and Tornadoes have battled it out on the gridiron in the Battle for the Paddle. Champlin Park reclaimed the paddle in 2022, winning 46-22. The Rebels have won the trophy in all but three years of the trophy’s history.
The Armstrong girls swim & dive team captured their first ever section title at the Section 6AA meet on Nov. 11. Senior Olivia Kehn in the 100 breaststroke and the 4x100 free relay team of Ella Cooley, Amanda Hyland, Riley Sheffer and Lucia Freed got first place and paced the Falcons to victory.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.