Park Center boys basketball celebrates the state championship March 26 in the Class 4A state final against Wayzata at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena. The Pirates won 58-53.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

A FIRST FOR MINNESOTA

p1 spt pac wres rodiat adeduntan 126 semifinals 5
Park Center senior Rodiat Adeduntan defeats Centennial's Jaden Ruegsegger 10-6 in the 126-pound semifinals March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Adeduntan advanced to 120-pound final in the first MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament.
p2 spt roa wres amelia hermanson 100 third place match 2
Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson attempts to turn Wayzata's Maddie Alexander in the 100-pound third-place match March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Hermanson fell 7-1 and ended up fourth in the first ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament.

Park Center senior Rodiat Adeduntan and Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson competed in the first ever MSHSL sanctioned girls wrestling competition at the Xcel Energy Center on March 5th. Adeduntan finished second in the 126 pound division while Hermanson was fourth in the 100 pound class.

p1 spt pac boys bb braeden carrington state semifinals
Park Center senior Braeden Carrington celebrates after a slam dunk in the second half March 24 in the Class 4A state semifinals against Eastview at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena. Carrington, a future Golden Gopher, finished with 13 points to lead the Pirates in the win.
p1 spt pac boys bb state final crowd celebration 2
Park Center boys basketball celebrates a state championship with the student section March 26 in the Class 4A state final against Wayzata at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena. This was the first state boys basketball title in school history.
Armstrong junior Noah Breker celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place in the 3200 meter run at the 2022 MSHSL state track & field meet Thursday, June 9.
(Photos by Race Archibald)

Champlin Park’s 4x100 relay poses on the podium as they accept their state title medals at the MSHSL state track & field meet Saturday, June 11.
Champlin Park junior Richlu Tudee wins the boys 100 meter dash at the MSHSL state track & field meet Saturday, June 11. He ended up with three gold medals in total, coming in the 200 meter dash and 4x100 relay.
Champlin Park senior Adison Kapitzke won the girls shot put at the MSHSL state track & field meet Saturday, June 11.
Cooper senior Jaxon Howard committed to play football at LSU during a ceremony Friday, July 1 at Cooper High School.
The Royals’ celebration begins after securing the walk-off victory against Champlin Park in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state championship Sunday, Sept. 4.
Senior tight end Drew Kuempel (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Waconia on Thursday, September 1 at Waconia High School.
Armstrong wide receiver Cade Berg (7) catches his first touchdown pass of the game in the first quarter against Cooper Saturday, September 17 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong celebrates after the game with the section trophy after defeating Cooper 42-7 in the Section 5AAAAA championship final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
(Photos by Race Archibald)

Blake Stahl (9) holds the paddle trophy after Champlin Park defeats Anoka 46-22 Thursday, Oct. 20 at Champlin Park High School.
Armstrong eighth-grader Ella Cooley celebrates her second-place finish in the 50 free at the Section 6AA meet Friday, Nov. 11 at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
