The work of city government continued despite pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic that turned the world upside down did the same for the city of Farmington’s government operations.
The actions of city staff to continue providing services took great effort, as work behind the scenes, at at home, led to many positive changes that might have gone unnoticed in a crazy year dominated by the pandemic.
City Administrator David McKnight provided a roundup of the action in the past year to the newspaper.
He said Farmington continues to work to expand its commercial and industrial tax base, which helps spread out the tax burden for residential property owners.
The city’s taxable market value grew in large part to continued residential construction from $2.093 million to $2.254 million in 2021.
That led to a lowering of the tax rate from 50.97 to 48.99. The tax rate has continued to decline since it was 66.82 in 2013.
While the falling tax rate pulls taxes down, increased home values push it back up. The estimated market value of the average residential home in Farmington increased 6.39% from $268,732 in 2019 to $285,906 in 2020.
Among the commercial developments this year, the city welcomed Farm Town Brew Hall, Holiday gas station and store, Watch Me Create, The Man Cave Barber and more.
“We were just as excited to see the expansion of businesses such as EZ Auto, Impact Auto, Kemps, Northern Natural Gas and more,” McKnight said.
McKnight said Farmington saw its biggest year in terms of development in the past five years in 2020.
He said there were 69 new single family homes built as of the end of November 2020.
The city’s estimated population is 23,257, up from a 2019 estimate of 23,123.
Subdivisions with the most activity included Fairhill at North Creek, Sapphire Lake and Regetta Fields.
McKnight said the city approved the first new market rate apartment complex since the 1970s with the approval of Topside Apartments off County Road 66 next to Round Bank. It is anticipated to break ground in 2021.
As for public works projects, McKnight said the city partnered with Empire Township and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to begin safety improvements on Highway 3. In 2020, four turn lanes were installed in Empire and Farmington.
“These upgrades will be added to in 2022 with the planned construction of a roundabout at Highway 3 and County Road 66,” he said.
To help keep city streets maintained, the city continued its mill and overlay and sealcoating work in 2020.
Several parks and facilities throughout Farmington were updated, including the refurbishing of two basketball courts, one at Westview Park and one at Farmington Preserve Park.
“The city also spent significant time removing willows at Lake Julia Park and North Creek Park,” McKnight said.
The City Council invested $200,000 in Farmington Liquor Store profits into Schmitz-Maki Arena. A number of projects are being completed with these dollars including new rubber flooring through the facility and equipment upgrades, McKnight said.
McKnight provided a list of additional items that happened in 2020:
- The city ordered its first ladder truck that is scheduled to arrive in March 2021. Ladder 1 is the third fire engine the city has purchased in the past eight years, as the city works to replace one of four engines every five years. Ladder 1 was purchased for $1.1 million.
- The city hired its first deputy chief of police with the promotion of Sgt. Jim Constantineau in February 2020.
- The city received two awards in the area of communication. It received a Silver Award for Video Short/Social Media Campaign for its Water Tower Reconditioning Project and a Silver Award Logo/Icon or Icon Set for the new city logo. The awards were presented from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators.
- Farmington offered programs to help local businesses deal with the pandemic including a utility bill grant program and business assistance grant program
- The city successfully administered the 2020 election cycle that included a voter turnout of 82% in November with 8,200 residents choosing to vote by early or absentee ballot.
- City staff were preparing for the transition of leadership at the City Council level with Mayor-elect Josh Hoyt and Council Member Katie Bernhjelm being joined by newly elected City Council Members Steve Wilson and Katie Porter.
Mayor Todd Larson did not seek re-election this year after serving three terms as mayor and previously as a City Council member, for a total of 21 years.
Also departing the council are Terry Donnelly and Robyn Craig, whose terms are expiring. Donnelly ran for mayor along with Bernhjelm in 2020. Craig ran for City Council, but finished third in the race for two seats on the council.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
