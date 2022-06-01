Princeton’s Madeline Whitcomb has earned all-conference honors in Mississippi 8 Conference girls golf.
The top 12 golfers earn the all-conference designation. The Princeton senior and her cumulative score of 93.80 earned her a tie for the eighth slot with Becker’s Avery Johnson.
Princeton’s Avery Romann earned all-conference honorable mention recognition. She was the lone Tiger to do so.
Cambridge-Isanti’s Emily Nystrom was named the top golfer in the conference. Chisago Lakes’ Emily Erickson was #2.
The Becker girls were crowned Mississippi 8 Conference champions. Chisago Lakes was the runner-up.
Tigers field two at Purple Hawk
The Princeton girls golf team fielded just two golfers Friday, May 27 at the Mississippi 8 Conference meet hosted by Cambridge-Isanti at the Purple Hawk Country Club.
Ellie Thronson and Aubrey Osmondson played for Princeton in the meet that was rescheduled from Wednesday, May 25 due to poor weather conditions.
Thronson led Princeton while shooting a 1126. Osmondson posted a 130 on the day. The Tigers did not field enough golfers to post a team score.
Becker, with a 362, sat at the top of the leader board. Chisago Lakes, with a 386, was the runner-up.
Becker’s Layla Mathews was the top golfer of the day with a score of 84. Emily Erickson of Chisago Lakes was two strokes behind with a 86. Emily Nystrom of Cambridge-Isanti and Hailey Bistodeau of North Branch tied for third with 88 points.
The week ahead
The girls warmed up for the upcoming Section 7AAA tournament with a practice round Tuesday, May 31 at Grand National in Hinckley.
On Thursday, June 2, the Princeton girls were in action in the Section 7AAA tourney at the Hinckley golf course on the grounds of Grand Casino Hinckley.
