Council picks all nominees
Thirteen recipients will receive Community Builder awards, the community service awards given annually by the Burnsville City Council.
Council members agreed at a work session Tuesday to give awards to all the 2021 nominees.
“The volunteer capital we have in this city is phenomenal, and what they give,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said. “And each and every one of them is giving something different. So I ask you to support all of the nominees.”
They are:
• The Buck Hill Ski Patrol, a group of about 80 volunteers who volunteer more than 5,000 hours a year providing first responder assistance at Buck Hill Ski and Snowboard Area.
• Dee Peterson, an International Festival of Burnsville volunteer who since 2015 has provided administrative support and secured sponsors to fund the festival.
• Debbie Beck and the Free Book Buggie, which she founded in 2018 to collect and distribute children’s books to needy families.
• Jim and Nancy Norlen, who go out in their canoe and fish litter out of Earley Lake.
• Joe Albachten, who fills his pickup truck with short-dated food at Aldi in Burnsville and delivers it to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Mission Outpost.
• Laurie Thulien, a Burnsville Rotary Club member who has served many club functions and partners with many Burnsville nonprofits.
• Maryan Ali, a Somali cultural liaison at three District 191 schools and also a parent, volunteer, special education assistant and interpreter.
• Miranda Noll, executive director of the Dakota Child and Family Clinic, which provided free drive-up COVID-19 testing.
• Molly Gerhke, community outreach manager at Dakota Child and Family Clinic who with her husband helps run COVID-19 testing and is a volunteer at William Byrne Elementary.
• Pastor John Gordon of Spirit of Truth Church, who worked with the city to present Burnsville’s first Juneteenth event.
• Sandra Schlaefer, a Kids ‘n Kinship volunteer and volunteer with other organizations whose family has presented Burnsville Music in the Park events for several years.
• Ted Redmond of paleBLUEdot LLC, who led the city’s sustainability plan update and climate adaptation plan and was instrumental in developing the Grow Burnsville program.
• Chad Lubbers, manager of the Burnhaven Library, which partnered with the city on multiple events in 2021.
