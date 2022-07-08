The developer of the Willows Landing senior campus in Monticello is planning on developing a 102-unit senior apartment facility near the golf course in Monticello.
The Monticello City Council on June 27 approved a request from Chanhassen-based Headwaters Development LLC for a development stage planned unit development for the Headwaters West Apartments, a proposed 102-unit development for people 55 years of age and older on 4.6 acres located south of County Road 39 and east of Interstate 94.
The property along Interstate 94 has long been city-owned land used by the city public works department for the depositing of snow from dump trucks after clearing city streets after winter snowfalls.
The proposed development is Headwaters’ third in Monticello and second near the Monticello Country Club.
Headwaters is also working on building 60 rental town homes on 30 pad sites as part of a $20 million development in the Country Club Manor development at the corner of Golf Course Road and 7th Street West.
On April 25 of this year the City Council approved a preliminary plat for Country Club First Addition which provides for the 60 town home lots and a multi-family building.
Together, Phases 1 and 2 of the Country Club Manor development total 162 units on about 16 acres of land, according to City of Monticello staff.
The building unit allocation for Headwaters West Apartments includes 24 two-bedroom units, 70 one-bedroom units, and eight studios with a total bedroom count of 126 bedrooms.
The proposal includes a parking garage with 62 spaces below the building living spaces at ground level. The surface parking lot is shown at 100 spaces, for a total of 162 spaces overall
The proposal went before the Monticello Planning Commission and a public hearing was held on the development on June 7, 2022.
The planning commission unanimously approved the Development Stage PUD and voted to move the request to the City Council.
The City’s planning staff also recommended approval of the development stage PUD for Headwaters West, a report to the City Council noted.
According to Headwaters Development, the project is expected to be constructed in phases. The twin home portion of the project is expected to begin late Fall of 2022 and complete in Spring of 2023.
The 102-unit apartment complex is expected to begin in the Spring of 2023 and conclude in the Fall of 2023.
