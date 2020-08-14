by Gloria Vande Brake
MONTICELLO Times
The Big Lake School Board approved its long-tTerm facilities maintenance plan (LTFM) at its July 30 virtual board meeting.
Building and Grounds Manager TJ Zerwas presented the LTFM, noting that the school receives $380 per adjusted pupil unit. For 2021, the school is planning to spend around $350,000 for playground repairs, high school gym curtain and lockers, sidewalks, fire safety, paint, cabinets, roof repairs and other smaller facility maintenance projects.
Expansion or new additions or alterations are not permitted with these funds and the school makes the repairs when funds are available. The board approved the plan as presented.
Zerwas also updated the Board that the first phase of the nearly $14 million middle school HVAC project was able to start earlier than scheduled due to distance learning last spring. Asbestos in the flooring and some fittings were removed in April and May. New rooftop units were delivered and installed last month. Some of the second phase projects will able to be completed this summer. The new boiler at Independence STEM Elementary will be installed this month.
Board member Dan Nygaard noted that with the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines on air quality to stem the spread of COVID-19, the school’s HVAC improvements on the District’s oldest building is very timely.
In other business:
• Allen Berg was promoted to director of community education (CE) and communications services with the retirement of Brad Schnitzler. He was formerly the community ed program coordinator.
• Truenbenbach encouraged parents and students to consider Big Lake’s new online program. Big Lake teachers and counselors are available for support and students can participate in school activities and athletics. More information is available under the schools tab on their website.
• Knights of Columbus donated $3,300 to the graduation send-off.
